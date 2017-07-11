Police: Swimmer dies after being pulled from Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Police in Burlington, Vermont, say a swimmer has died after being pulled from Lake Champlain.

Police said they got a call of a swimmer in distress at Oakledge Park at about 4:25 p.m. Monday. Friends of the swimmer continued to look in the area as members of the Colchester Technical Rescue Team began diving.

The divers found the swimmer and started administering CPR. The swimmer was taken to UVM Medical Center, but was later pronounced dead.

The swimmer's name has been withheld pending notification of family.

