Ex-Vermont doctor accused of prescription, Medicaid fraud

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A former Vermont doctor who treated people for substance addiction has been charged with prescription and Medicaid fraud.

Mark Logan pleaded not guilty on Monday and could face up to 66 years in prison if convicted of the nine felony charges.

Court documents say he billed for office visits that never occurred and wrote prescriptions for an employee and kept the drugs for his own use. Police accused him of defrauding Medicaid of more than $580,000.

The Rutland Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2uMBQ0D ) Logan was charged with two felony counts of obtaining a regulated drug by fraud, one felony count of uttering a false prescription and six felony counts of Medicaid fraud.

Logan voluntarily surrendered his license to practice medicine in Vermont in June 2016.

He was released without bail on Monday.

