Swanton man arrested in St. Albans armed robbery

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - A Swanton, Vermont, man has been arrested in an armed robbery in St. Albans.

Police say 45-year-old Shawn Farrell is accused of approaching two women on the sidewalk and demanding money from them outside a Rite Aid pharmacy on July 3. Authorities say he put a gun against the throat of one of the women and threated to kill her.

WCAX-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2uNyVof ) when the other woman tried to intervene, he assaulted her.

Farrell pleaded not guilty on Monday and was being held on $10,000 bail.

