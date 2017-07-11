Vermont's moose hunt auction open

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's lottery for moose hunting permits has closed, but its auction for five permits this fall is now open.

The deadline is 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Bids will be opened and winners notified on Aug. 11.

Auction winners will hunt in one of several wildlife management units open to moose hunting and choose to hunt during the Oct. 1-7 archery season, or in the Oct. 21-26 regular season. Permits are for bulls only.

Bids must be entered with a sealed bid form available from Vermont Fish & Wildlife.

A minimum bid of $1,500 is required, and winning bids are typically at least $4,000.

The lottery drawing for 63 regular moose season permits and 17 archery season permits will be held at noon on Saturday July 29.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.