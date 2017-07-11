State has more than $6M in public infrastructure damage

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - State officials say Vermont has identified more than $6 million in public infrastructure damage from recent storms and flooding, far exceeding the $1 million threshold needed to be considered for a major disaster declaration.

Bennington County has been added to a preliminary damage assessment request for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The county joins Addison, Caledonia, Orange, Rutland and Windsor counties in exceeding a county minimum of $3.61 per capital to qualify communities for aid.

FEMA staff will tour the six counties beginning on Wednesday.

If indicator thresholds are verified, Gov. Phil Scott would forward a formal request for a declaration to President Donald Trump. Once submitted, FEMA will review the request and make a recommendation to Trump on whether a declaration should be signed.

