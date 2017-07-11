Quantcast

State has more than $6M in public infrastructure damage - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

State has more than $6M in public infrastructure damage

Posted: Updated:

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - State officials say Vermont has identified more than $6 million in public infrastructure damage from recent storms and flooding, far exceeding the $1 million threshold needed to be considered for a major disaster declaration.

Bennington County has been added to a preliminary damage assessment request for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The county joins Addison, Caledonia, Orange, Rutland and Windsor counties in exceeding a county minimum of $3.61 per capital to qualify communities for aid.

FEMA staff will tour the six counties beginning on Wednesday.

If indicator thresholds are verified, Gov. Phil Scott would forward a formal request for a declaration to President Donald Trump. Once submitted, FEMA will review the request and make a recommendation to Trump on whether a declaration should be signed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.