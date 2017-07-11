Vermont Law School has new leader

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Law School has a new president and dean.

Thomas McHenry, a former partner with Gibson Dunn law firm in Los Angeles, has succeeded Marc Mihaly whose term ended on July 1.

The school says McHenry brings 30 years of environmental and administrative law practice to the job.

The law school says he's also provided legal counsel on environmental and natural resources legislation and regulations overseas for the World Bank and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

McHenry also has taught environmental business transactions and comparative U.S./France land use law during the school's summer session.

He says he has been impressed by the scholarship, advocacy, and passion of VLS students, alumni, faculty and staff and looks forward to strengthening and enhancing the school's programs.

