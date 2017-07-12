Sanders to hold telephone town hall with Vermont residents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is scheduled to hold a telephone town hall with residents in his home state of Vermont.

Sanders will hold the statewide call Wednesday night, while he's in Washington.

A spokesman for the senator says the call is designed to give Vermonters an update on issues facing the state and the U.S. including the Republican health care plan. He also is expected to discuss President Donald Trump's budget. The spokesman says residents will be able to ask questions about any issues they're concerned about.

The telephone town hall is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

