Board approves for-profit surgical center amid opposition

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont regulators have approved construction of the state's first independent surgical center despite opposition from nonprofit hospitals.

WVPS-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2tLlCoe ) the proposed Green Mountain Surgery Center in Colchester was approved by the Green Mountain Care Board Monday. The panel faced stark opposition throughout two years of debate.

Critics of the new for-profit venture say the center will take away revenue from local hospitals by offering lower cost surgeries. They argue it ultimately weakens the state system.

Green Mountain investors say the new center's low costs will increase accessibility for patients who would otherwise be confined to a market that isn't competitive. Supporters add that another health care facility could decrease wait times.

Hospitals will have 30 days to appeal the Green Mountain Care Board's decision.

Information from: WVPS-FM, http://www.vpr.net

