Crews resume river search for missing 11-year-old boy

WINOOSKI, Vt. (AP) - Emergency crews are resuming their search for a missing boy in the Winooski River between Burlington and Winooski near the hydroelectric dam.

The 11-year-old, identified by police as Ali Muhina, disappeared near the river on Tuesday evening. Police say four children were playing near the river when witnesses saw one of them fall into the water.

Emergency crews searched in and around the river Tuesday night but called off the search later because of rough conditions in the water.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2tdQQSY ) that it's the second water-related safety incident in two days in the region. Seventeen-year-old Christian Kibabu, of Burlington, drowned in Lake Champlain near Oakledge Park on Monday.

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com

