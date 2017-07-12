Jury selection continues in sex crimes trial of ex-lawmaker

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - Jury selection is continuing for a third day in the trial of a former Vermont lawmaker accused of trying to extract sexual favors from a woman in exchange for rent.

Former Republican Sen. Norm McAllister has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault and two counts of prohibited acts.

The 65-year-old McAllister, of Highgate Springs, agreed to plead guilty to charges on the eve of his second trial in January. The next day, he asked to withdraw the plea, saying he'd been pushed into it by his attorneys.

Charges were dismissed against McAllister in a sexual assault trial involving a different accuser who lied last year. McAllister, whose colleagues voted to suspend him after his arrest, has maintained his innocence.

