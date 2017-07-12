Vermont officials offer $100 bounty to find tree vandals

WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - Town officials in Vermont are willing to spend $100 to find out who is breaking branches off of local trees in West Rutland.

The select board voted Monday to authorize a $100 reward. Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette tells the Rutland Herald (http://bit.ly/2tNce3u ) they don't have any concrete leads yet on who's responsible for the tree damage, but have received tips on Facebook.

Last year, the town planted a group of 200 trees on a local street. Someone started breaking branches - and in some cases tree trunks - in mid-June.

Goulette says the repeated vandalism has drawn a significant amount of anger in the community, triggering the board's decision to offer the reward. People with information on the perpetrators are asked to call the Rutland County Sheriff's Department

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.