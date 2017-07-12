Company agrees to dismantle reactor at Vermont nuclear plant

VERNON, Vt. (AP) - A company that specializes in dismantling nuclear reactors has signed on to help tear down an idled Vermont power plant.

AREVA Nuclear Materials has agreed to handle the disassembly of the Vermont Yankee reactor and its internal components and transport the materials to a secure disposal location in Texas.

The Washington, D.C.-based company signed a deal with NorthStar Group Services, which plans to buy the plant and handle its decommission.

Vermont Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2sQodMF ) AREVA says it will use specially designed remote-control tools to disassemble and package the reactor and its internal components, which are submerged in a shielding pool.

NorthStar promises to demolish the reactor and restore the site by 2030, decades sooner than the plant's current owners had planned.

