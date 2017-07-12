Quantcast

Police chief resigns amid unexplained suspension

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont town is looking for a new head of police after the former chief resigned while serving an unexplained suspension.

The Caledonian Record reports (http://bit.ly/2tMREjI ) that St. Johnsbury Police Chief Clem Houde resigned June 30, three weeks after he was put on suspension with pay. The reason for his suspension was not stated. Houde has declined to comment.

Houde held the position for six years and had been with the force for 25 years.

Town officials say they will consider internal candidates and applicants from other departments.

The department is currently being run by Houde's former second-in-command, Capt. Jason Gay. An interim chief may be appointed as the search continues.

