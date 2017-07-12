Father charged with jumping from apartment window with child

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont father has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment accusing him of jumping from a fourth-story window with his child in his arms.

Twenty-five-year-old Tyler Denning, of South Burlington, is accused of hugging his 6-year-old boy tightly to him as he hurled himself from the apartment window on March 25.

NBC-Boston reports (http://bit.ly/2uS6NR8 ) police say the boy suffered a bloody nose, cut lip and sore stomach when he fell on top of his dad.

Denning, who suffered several broken bones, was arraigned Tuesday.

Defense attorney Ted Kenney says Denning had a psychotic incident on that day, a combination of delusions and panic, following some mental struggles. His lawyer said Tuesday that Denning is now focusing on being a good dad.

