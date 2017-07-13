Quantcast

Firing of circus school founders draws ire from staff

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Coaches and students at a prominent circus school based in Brattleboro, Vermont are supporting the program's founders in the wake of their dismissals by board members.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports (http://bit.ly/2uTUCDe ) founders of the New England Center for Circus Arts, Elsie Smith and Serenity Smith Forchion, were removed as part of "a leadership reorganization." In a statement released Wednesday, executive director Michael Helmstadter said the decision was made to meet the mission of the school and the needs of the students.

School coaches have resigned and some students have asked for refunds in response to the firings. The coaches claim NECCA board members weren't financially transparent, acted erratically and failed to prepare the new school facility.

A walk out led by coaches has been planned.

