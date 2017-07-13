Police investigate possible link in 2 deaths

LONDONDERRY, Vt. (AP) - Police in Vermont are investigating two deaths which they say may be related.

WPTZ-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2uUnPOs ) police were first called to a Londonderry apartment around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday where they found 22-year-old Keith Johnson dead at the scene. Investigators believe Johnson may have died from a drug overdose.

Police say a 41-year-old woman collapsed at her home and died around 2 p.m. The identity of the victim was not released.

Investigators are trying to determine if the deaths are related. Autopsies will be performed to determine the cause of death in each case.

Information from: WPTZ-TV, http://www.thechamplainchannel.com

