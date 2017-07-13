Quantcast

Police investigate possible link in 2 deaths - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police investigate possible link in 2 deaths

Posted: Updated:

LONDONDERRY, Vt. (AP) - Police in Vermont are investigating two deaths which they say may be related.

WPTZ-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2uUnPOs ) police were first called to a Londonderry apartment around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday where they found 22-year-old Keith Johnson dead at the scene. Investigators believe Johnson may have died from a drug overdose.

Police say a 41-year-old woman collapsed at her home and died around 2 p.m. The identity of the victim was not released.

Investigators are trying to determine if the deaths are related. Autopsies will be performed to determine the cause of death in each case.

Information from: WPTZ-TV, http://www.thechamplainchannel.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.