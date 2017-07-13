Quantcast

Autopsy planned on body of woman found down embankment - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Autopsy planned on body of woman found down embankment

Posted: Updated:

MIDDLESEX, Vt. (AP) - State police say the body of a woman was found down an embankment in the Vermont town of Middlesex, and they consider the death suspicious.

Detectives said the body was found in a secluded area at about 6 p.m. Wednesday after a resident called about the discovery.

Police say their investigation is in its early stages. They are working to identify the woman and the circumstances surrounding her death. An autopsy was planned Thursday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.