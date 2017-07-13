Autopsy planned on body of woman found down embankment

MIDDLESEX, Vt. (AP) - State police say the body of a woman was found down an embankment in the Vermont town of Middlesex, and they consider the death suspicious.

Detectives said the body was found in a secluded area at about 6 p.m. Wednesday after a resident called about the discovery.

Police say their investigation is in its early stages. They are working to identify the woman and the circumstances surrounding her death. An autopsy was planned Thursday.

