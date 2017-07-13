Fire destroys Vermont motel

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) - A fire has destroyed a 23-room motel in Middlebury, Vermont.

The fire broke out at the Blue Spruce Motel on Wednesday morning displacing guests and residents of the building.

The fire chief says one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

The Rutland Herald reports (http://bfpne.ws/2t4WCeI ) that the American Red Cross was on the scene helping guests or people living at the motel.

There's no word yet on what caused the blaze.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.