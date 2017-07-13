Quantcast

Farmhand says relationship didn't feel consensual - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Farmhand says relationship didn't feel consensual

Posted: Updated:

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - A farmhand who accused a former Vermont lawmaker of soliciting sex from her instead of rent has testified about their more than two-year sexual relationship.

The woman said Thursday that "none of it felt consensual" as former Sen. Norm McAllister's lawyer has argued it was.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2tRcnTJ ) that the woman said she felt she had no choice since she needed housing and a job to get her children back from the state Department of Children and Families.

The 65-year-old McAllister has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and prohibited acts and maintains he's innocent.

Charges were dismissed against McAllister in a sexual assault trial involving a different accuser who lied last year.

McAllister's colleagues voted to suspend him after his arrest in May 2015.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.