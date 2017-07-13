Farmhand says relationship didn't feel consensual

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - A farmhand who accused a former Vermont lawmaker of soliciting sex from her instead of rent has testified about their more than two-year sexual relationship.

The woman said Thursday that "none of it felt consensual" as former Sen. Norm McAllister's lawyer has argued it was.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2tRcnTJ ) that the woman said she felt she had no choice since she needed housing and a job to get her children back from the state Department of Children and Families.

The 65-year-old McAllister has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and prohibited acts and maintains he's innocent.

Charges were dismissed against McAllister in a sexual assault trial involving a different accuser who lied last year.

McAllister's colleagues voted to suspend him after his arrest in May 2015.

