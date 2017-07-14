Quantcast

Sanders' representatives to hold meeting with seniors

BARRE, Vt. (AP) - The office of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and the Central Vermont Council on Aging are holding a public meeting in Barre on issues affecting seniors.

The meeting will take place Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall.

Organizers say seniors are invited to hear about proposals from Washington that call for cutting Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and Meals on Wheels.

A free meal will be served at noon before the meeting.

The event is free and open to the public.

