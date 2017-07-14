Farmer asks public to help her find stolen goats

RANDOLPH, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont farmer is asking for help finding her stolen goats.

WCAX-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2upGy7F ) the Randolph farmer's animals went missing last week. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture says the goats were taken from their pasture at night.

The farmer has offered up a reward for information to help with the case.

