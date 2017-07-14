2 journalists, colonial editor are 2017 Yankee Quill winners

BOSTON (AP) - Two journalists and a Colonial-era newspaper editor are the recipients of the 2017 Yankee Quill - New England's highest journalistic honor.

The Academy of New England Journalists said Thursday it will honor Robert Ambrogi, Robin Young and James Franklin in an Oct. 12 ceremony in Natick, Massachusetts.

Ambrogi is being honored for his work with the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association, Lawyers USA, the Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly and his "relentless commitment" to the public's right to know.

Young was recognized for co-hosting "Here and Now," broadcast on WBUR in Boston and nationwide, and for her community outreach.

Franklin, the elder brother of Benjamin Franklin, will be honored posthumously for having launched the New England Courant. The newspaper, one of America's first, was critical of religious zealots and the British crown.

