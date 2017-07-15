Quantcast

Governor's Institutes of Vermont offers architecture program

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (AP) - Thirty-six Vermont high school students are taking part in an inaugural Governor's Institute on Architecture, Design and Building.

The new Governor's Institute of Vermont program is hosted by Norwich University, which has an architecture and art school.

There are a total of 11 Governor's Institutes summer programs, held at colleges around the state. This summer 458 high school students are participating.

In the new architecture, design and building one, students will be working with Norwich faculty, alumni, and undergraduate students in architecture, engineering, art, and construction management during the residential week.

The nonprofit Governor's Institutes of Vermont says it's committed to making life-changing accelerated learning opportunities accessible to all talented Vermont teens, particularly those from rural and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

