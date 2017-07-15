Vermont biologist to give free presentation on black bears

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont state biologist will be talking about the state's bears at a presentation next month in Waitsfield.

The event is scheduled for Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Waitsfield Library.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department biologist Tom Rogers will discuss the life history of bears, their ecology and behaviors and what people can do to better co-exist with them.

Rogers says "bears are fascinating animals and are sometimes feared or misunderstood." He says he'll talk about the challenges they face and what people can do to help conserve bears in Vermont.

The talk is free and open to the public.

