Bethel wins grant for trout mural

BETHEL, Vt. (AP) - The public is invited to help paint a trout mural on a retaining wall this weekend to help highlight the White River and revitalize downtown Bethel.

The Bethel Revitalization Initiative won a $15,000 grant this spring from the Vermont Arts Council to fund three public art projects. The Valley News reports one is an extended 200-foot mural featuring rainbow and brook trout that will cover a retaining wall at the intersections of routes 12 and 107.

Jericho-based artist Mary Lacy designed the mural as part of her 10-city national tour that includes animals in each project.

The other projects part of grant are sculptural benches for downtown green spaces and colorful banners for light poles.

The public can help paint the mural on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.