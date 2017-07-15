Quantcast

Vermont dairy farm offers free breakfast, tours - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermont dairy farm offers free breakfast, tours

Posted: Updated:

BRIDPORT, Vt. (AP) - More than 1,000 visitors are expected to have breakfast at a Vermont dairy farm and tour the facility next weekend.

The state's third annual breakfast on the farm is happening on Saturday, July 22, at Blue Spruce Farm in Bridport.

Visitors will get a free pancake breakfast and self-guided tours of the farm. The tour includes 15 educational stations and a look into the life and business of dairy farming.

Agricultural leaders, educators and industry representatives also are expected to attend.

The event takes place from 8:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.