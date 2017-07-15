Vermont dairy farm offers free breakfast, tours

BRIDPORT, Vt. (AP) - More than 1,000 visitors are expected to have breakfast at a Vermont dairy farm and tour the facility next weekend.

The state's third annual breakfast on the farm is happening on Saturday, July 22, at Blue Spruce Farm in Bridport.

Visitors will get a free pancake breakfast and self-guided tours of the farm. The tour includes 15 educational stations and a look into the life and business of dairy farming.

Agricultural leaders, educators and industry representatives also are expected to attend.

The event takes place from 8:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

