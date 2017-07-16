Vermont offers talk on creating backyard wildlife habitats

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (AP) - Vermonters can learn how to create wildlife habitat on their property during a free talk next month in Mount Holly.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department biologists will discuss techniques and programs available to promote habitats for a variety of species, from brook trout to songbirds, bobcats and deer. One program is sponsored by the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service that offers free advice and technical assistance from state wildlife biologists, as well as financial assistance to pay for habitat improvements.

Andrea Shortsleeve, a habitat biologist with Vermont Fish & Wildlife, says 80 percent of Vermont's land is privately held. She says "landowners are an essential part of the state's conservation effort."

The event takes place on Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Mount Holly Library.

