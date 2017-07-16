Quantcast

Northern lights may reach northern New England - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Northern lights may reach northern New England

Posted: Updated:

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Space weather forecasters say that a recent explosion on the sun could lead to a rare display of the bright dancing lights known as the aurora borealis.

But whether they'll be visible across northern New England depends on cloud cover, light pollution and luck.

The National Weather Service's Twitter account on Sunday said the best viewing of the lights could be after sunset Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday.

A Thursday explosion on the sun hurled streams of charged particles into space. The weather service predicts a geomagnetic storm when the solar flare reaches Earth's atmosphere Sunday after a nearly 93 million mile journey.

Space weather forecasters say the northern lights may be visible as low as southern Vermont and New Hampshire.

Experts advise looking north in dark, clear skies.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.