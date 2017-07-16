Northern lights may reach northern New England

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Space weather forecasters say that a recent explosion on the sun could lead to a rare display of the bright dancing lights known as the aurora borealis.

But whether they'll be visible across northern New England depends on cloud cover, light pollution and luck.

The National Weather Service's Twitter account on Sunday said the best viewing of the lights could be after sunset Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday.

A Thursday explosion on the sun hurled streams of charged particles into space. The weather service predicts a geomagnetic storm when the solar flare reaches Earth's atmosphere Sunday after a nearly 93 million mile journey.

Space weather forecasters say the northern lights may be visible as low as southern Vermont and New Hampshire.

Experts advise looking north in dark, clear skies.

