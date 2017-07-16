Claremont firefighter's speedway work benefits sick kids

A Claremont firefighter is putting his first responder skills to good use -- and a good cause -- at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

We introduced you to Nick Koloski earlier this year after he used his volunteer stipend to buy 600 teddy bears for ChaD -- the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth. At Loudon this weekend, he donated is time to the speedway safety services on pit road for the same cause.

"I haven't been down here I think for over 15 years. I used to do that a lot, and I own a small business in Claremont and I am a city councilor, so that and firefighting limited my schedule, but I want to make this happen this year for CHaD," he said.

And if you are wondering why he has such a soft spot for kids at CHaD -- Koloski had eye surgery there when he was eight years old.

