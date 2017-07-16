Quantcast

Claremont firefighter's speedway work benefits sick kids - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Claremont firefighter's speedway work benefits sick kids

Posted: Updated:
LOUDON, N.H. -

A Claremont firefighter is putting his first responder skills to good use -- and a good cause -- at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.  

We introduced you to Nick Koloski earlier this year after he used his volunteer stipend to buy 600 teddy bears for ChaD -- the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth. At Loudon this weekend, he donated is time to the speedway safety services on pit road for the same cause. 

"I haven't been down here I think for over 15 years. I used to do that a lot, and I own a small business in Claremont and I am a city councilor, so that and firefighting limited my schedule, but I want to make this happen this year for CHaD," he said.

And if you are wondering why he has such a soft spot for kids at CHaD -- Koloski had eye surgery there when he was eight years old.  
 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.