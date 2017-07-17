1 dead in farm fire

TOWNSHEND, Vt. (AP) - Fire officials in Vermont are investigating a barn fire that left one person dead.

WCAX-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2uyAcml ) firefighters responded to the blaze at the Friesians of Majesty horse farm in Townshend early Sunday. Townshend Volunteer Fire Chief Douglas Winot says the barn fire was contained around 6 a.m.

Winot says multiple people and horses were rescued from the barn, but one farm employee died in the blaze.

Winot says the barn and the two apartments above it are a total loss. Farm owners estimate the damages are around $1 million. The structure was used for breeding.

Officials say the blaze started in the lab in the barn. Investigators don't believe the fire is suspicious.

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com

