Vermont governor, congressional delegation to talk Medicaid

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's Republican Gov. Phil Scott and the three members of the congressional delegation are going to be talking about the importance of maintaining access to affordable health care for people across the state.

Scott will be joined Monday at a Statehouse event by Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch.

The four will be talking about the importance to the state of the Medicaid program and efforts in Congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

State officials have said potential changes to the Medicaid program could hurt Vermont.

