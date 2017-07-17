Quantcast

Police issue arrest warrant for homicide victim's boyfriend

MIDDLESEX, Vt. (AP) - Police have issued an arrest warrant for the boyfriend of a Barre, Vermont, homicide victim whose body was found down an embankment in Middlesex last week.

Police say 61-year-old Randal Gebo is believed to be driving Cindy Cook's cream colored Mini Cooper vehicle and used her debit card to withdraw cash from a bank in West Prescott, Arizona, on Friday.

He's wanted on charges of aggravated vehicle operation without owner consent and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Cook's body was found in a secluded area Wednesday after a resident called about the discovery. Police say her death was a homicide. The cause of death is being investigated.

