Gas price haven't changed much in northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gas prices haven't moved much in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey of Vermont gas stations shows the average price of gas went down 1.8 cents last week to $2.27 a gallon. The price in New Hampshire went down half a cent to $2.18 a gallon. In Maine, it went up a penny, averaging $2.24 a gallon.

Elsewhere, the national average fell 1.7 cents to $2.24 per gallon. That's a decrease of 5 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 3.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

