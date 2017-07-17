Feds totaling up Vermont damage from recent storms

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency have begun the process of adding up damage to public infrastructure from recent rainstorms that swept parts of Vermont.

On Monday, state and FEMA officials began the formal preliminary damage assessment that could lead to a federal disaster declaration, which would make communities eligible for 75 percent reimbursement pay for repairs that could include fixes to municipal roads, buildings and eligible storm related costs.

So far, the state has identified more than $6.5-million in damage caused by the storms from June 29 - July 1.

On Monday, the state said that Washington and Lamoille counties had been added to Addison, Bennington, Caledonia, Orange, Rutland, and Windsor counties to determine if they qualify for disaster assistance.

