Timber company to pay $375K to settle overharvesting claims

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont attorney general's office says a timber company will pay the state $375,000 to settle allegations that it overharvested trees from its property.

The attorney general's office said Monday that Plum Creek Maine Timberlands LLC was accused of overharvesting trees in violation of its forest management plan.

The state removed some of Plum Creek's forest land from Vermont's Current Use Program, which is the state's system of taxing some properties according to how they're used rather than fair market value.

As part of the settlement, the state will re-enroll the property in the program.

Weyerhaeuser now owns the property as part of a corporate merger. The company did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

