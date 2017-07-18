Quantcast

Boyfriend of homicide victim traced to several states - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Boyfriend of homicide victim traced to several states

Posted: Updated:

MIDDLESEX, Vt. (AP) - Police in Vermont are working with authorities in several states concerning the whereabouts of a man whose girlfriend was found dead down an embankment last week.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 61-year-old Randal Gebo on charges of aggravated vehicle operation without owner consent and fraudulent use of a credit card. They say he's believed to be driving Cindy Cook's cream colored Mini Cooper vehicle and used her debit card to withdraw money from a bank in West Prescott, Arizona, last Friday.

Police say he was in the area of Perry, Oklahoma, on Saturday, and Buffalo, Wyoming, on Sunday.

Cook's body was found in a secluded area in Middlesex after a resident called about the discovery. Police say her death was a homicide. The cause of death is being investigated.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.