Vt. police seek public's help as they investigate death

MIDDLESEX, Vt. (AP) - Police in Vermont are seeking the public's help as they continue to investigate the death of a Barre woman and search for her boyfriend.

Fifty-nine-year-old Cindy Cook was found dead at the bottom of an embankment in Middlesex last week.

State police wants to talk to anyone who may have visited the Shady Rill picnic area near the Wrightsville Reservoir in Middlesex between July 3 and July 6.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for her boyfriend, 61-year-old Randal Gebo, on charges of aggravated vehicle operation without owner consent and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Police believe Gebo is driving Cook's cream-colored Mini Cooper vehicle and using her debit card. They say he's been traced to West Prescott, Arizona; Perry, Oklahoma; and Buffalo, Wyoming, in recent days.

