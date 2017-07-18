NY restaurant owner from Vermont found dead at marina

ESSEX, N.Y. (AP) - Police say they're investigating the death of a Vermont man whose body was found floating in a Lake Champlain marina near the New York restaurant he ran with his wife.

New York State Police say troopers responded around 10:20 a.m. Monday after dock workers reported a body submerged in about 10 feet of the water at the Essex Marina, 115 miles (185 kilometers) north of Albany.

A state police dive team recovered the body, which was identified as 60-year-old Raymond Faville of Rutland, Vermont. Troopers say there were no signs of foul play.

His body was taken to Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake for an autopsy Tuesday to determine the cause of death.

Faville spent summers with his wife living on their boat at the marina while running their nearby lakeside restaurant, Chez Lin & Rays.

