Attorney general: DMV facial recognition not fully compliant

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - After an investigation, the Vermont attorney general has determined that the Department of Motor Vehicle's use of facial recognition technology is not fully compliant with state law.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan said Tuesday that the program should continue to be suspended unless the Legislature gives the DMV authority to use biometric technology.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott asked that the program be suspended in May pending a legal review by the attorney general.

The move came after the Vermont Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union outlined concerns about the program, which uses facial recognition technology to scan the DMV database of more than 700,000 individuals.

ACLU attorney Jay Diaz said the program is in violation of a Vermont law that prohibits using biometrics to identify license applicants.

