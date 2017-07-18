Vermont man charged in fatal crash; alleged to be texting

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - Police say a Vermont man who has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a December crash that killed a Rutland couple was texting at the time of the crash.

The Rutland Herald (http://bit.ly/2uwJkYf) reports that 22-year-old Ryan Kennelly, of New Haven, entered the pleas in court Monday to two counts of negligent operation with death resulting.

A court affidavit says Kennelly's vehicle crossed the centerline in Brandon on Dec. 28, killing 83-year-old Sally Ovian and her 84-year-old husband Charles.

Kennelly told police he didn't remember everything before the crash, but that he wasn't using his phone. He later admitted he "got nervous" and erased his phone.

A person who answered the phone Tuesday a number listed as Kennelly's said he wouldn't have anything to say.

