Judge OKs settlement in dispute over proposed mall

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A judge has approved a settlement between the developers of a downtown mall in Burlington, Vermont, and opponents of the project.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2vzxqd7 ) that an Environmental Court judge ordered Monday that the city issue a zoning permit for the development.

The project initially won unanimous approval from the city's Development Review Board, but was challenged by a group of residents.

The height of the new building - in some places reaching 14 stories - fueled much of the yearlong dispute, and the settlement does not change that. But the agreement says future development will not exceed 10 stories.

It also provides additional parking for about 250 vehicles and prohibits large-scale housing for college students in the project's first phase.

