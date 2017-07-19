Milton teachers union rejects school board's contract offer

MILTON, Vt. (AP) - A teachers union in a Vermont school district has rejected the school board's latest contract offer and is entering a mediated fact-finding process.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2u7DyLB ) the contract for Milton teachers and support staff expired June 30. A fact-finder's report would offer recommendations for reaching a new agreement but would not be binding.

The union said last week that the board's most recent offer was "insincere." The board chairwoman called that statement an "affront."

The union says the proposal called for more unpaid overtime, increases in health insurance costs, reductions in professional development opportunities and an "insulting" salary offer.

The board said it is proposing "fiscally responsible and sustainable" wage increases.

Negotiations are also at an impasse in the nearby Burlington and South Burlington districts.

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com

