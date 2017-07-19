Transportation officials to inspect long-closed bridge

WALPOLE, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Transportation plans to conduct a routine inspection of a long-closed Connecticut River bridge that links North Walpole with the village of Bellows Falls, Vermont.

The inspection is scheduled for Thursday, and it will be supplemented with imagery from a drone.

Built in 1930, the Vilas Bridge has been closed to traffic since 2009 when an inspection found deterioration in the bridge deck. The department says the inspection will assist it in planning for a potential future project.

A bridge to the north has carried traffic between the states. But some people on the Vermont side feel it has hurt the community because traffic bypasses the heart of Bellows Falls.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.