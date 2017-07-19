Vermont awarded nearly $240K for opioid fight

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont has been awarded a nearly $240,000 federal grant to help respond to the opioid overdose crisis.

The grant is part of the $12 million the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week awarded to 23 states and the District of Columbia.

The grant will be used to enhance prevention efforts and to improve the tracking of opioid-related overdoses.

U.S. Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy says U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price has proposed cutting these CDC programs by $50 million next year.

Leahy said Tuesday that he's calling on Price and President Donald Trump to withdraw their proposal to make those cuts to what he called "this vital program."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.