Classes at troubled circus school to resume temporarily

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Classes at the troubled New England Center for Circus Arts will continue to have summer camp classes due to an agreement between the board and coaches who have gone on strike or resigned.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports (http://bit.ly/2tfhdc3 ) classes were initially cancelled after coaches went on strike to demand the return of two founders and the resignations of the current board.

The firings of the founders last week led to outcry from parents involved with the school and several staff resignations. The coaches went on strike at the end of last week after the board refused to reinstate Serenity Smith Forchion and Elsie Smith, even though Executive Director Michael Helmstadter and board President Elizabeth Warner announced they would resign on July 28.

