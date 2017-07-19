Officials organize $200,000 marketing campaign for Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - Sponsors of a $200,000 marketing initiative hope to entice professionals working in cities like New York and Boston to visit and eventually live there.

The initiative rebrands Rutland County as the Killington Valley and a new video highlights the region as a mountain biking destination. WVPS-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2tqp37a ) the video is the beginning of a 10-year, online effort to tout the assets of Rutland County.

Lyle Jepson, a sponsor of the initiative, says there are a number of outdoor adventure opportunities for visitors. Jepson says a major goal of the campaign is to eventually turn around the region's population decline by encouraging visitors to live and work in Rutland County.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.