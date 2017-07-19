Victim of Vermont barn fire is identified

TOWNSHEND, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police have identified the victim of a weekend barn fire at a horse farm in Townsend.

Police say 32-year-old Shala Kean, an employee of the farm, died in the fire early Sunday.

Firefighters say multiple people and horses were rescued from the barn at Friesians of Majesty horse farm.

Townshend Volunteer Fire Chief Douglas Winot tells WCAX-TV the barn and two apartments above it were a total loss.

Police say Kean was a resident of the farm. They say she was living in the main residence and not in the barn.

The cause of death and fire are still under investigation.

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com

