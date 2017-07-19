Reps seek to reauthorize Northern Border Regional Commission

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A bipartisan group of seven members of the U.S. House of Representatives from northern New England and upstate New York is working together to reauthorize a program that provides economic development funds across the region.

Since 2008, the Northern Border Regional Commission has worked to spur development in economically challenged areas near the U.S.-Canadian border in the four states.

The program was targeted for elimination by President Donald Trump's administration.

In Vermont, the commission provided $5.5 million for 33 projects from 2010 to 2016.

Projects that have been funded across the region range from airport improvements to water and sewer system upgrades.

The proposal would reauthorize the program for five years.

Democratic New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kustersays the program has created jobs while improving rural infrastructure projects.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.