Man who won settlement over false drug arrest jailed again

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A Richmond man who recently won a $100,000 settlement from the city of Burlington over a false drug arrest is back in jail on a drug charge.

The Rutland Herald (http://bit.ly/2vkfKTr ) reports that police found felony amounts of cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana in Michael Mullen's car when he was stopped for not displaying a front license plate on his car on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was ordered held for lack of $25,000 cash bail Tuesday after he pleaded not guilty to drug possession charges in Rutland.

Mullen received $100,000 in a settlement with Burlington over an arrest late last year. He was held for four months on a charge that was ultimately dismissed. Mullen's lawyer in the civil matter declined comment Wednesday.

