Power company encourages reducing energy use Thursday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Burlington Electric Department is encouraging the community to reduce its energy use during what's expected to be a hot summer day.

As part of its Defeat the Peak program, the company suggests that residents reduce their energy use from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, when temperatures are expected to be in the 80s. It advises turning off air conditioning before leaving for work and keeping it off or using less cool settings until 7 p.m. It also encourages residents to wait until after 7 p.m. to use washing machines, dryers, dishwaters and other appliances.

The company says it will be taking part at its Pine Street facility by turning off all non-essential lights and raising the thermostat to 75 degrees to adjust its use of air conditioning.

